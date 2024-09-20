Chennai, Hoping to claim his 300th Test wicket at the iconic Chepauk, seasoned all-rounder all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday said all the five Indian bowlers "will be in play" when Bangladesh come out to bat in their second innings of the series opener here. It's a good opportunity to take my 300th wicket on this ground: Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja picked up two wickets in Bangladesh's first innings to take his overall tally to 296 in the format, having compiled a neat 86 with the bat while adding 199 runs for the seventh wicket with centurion Ravichandran Ashwin .

In fact, Jadeja too was looking good for a hundred of his own before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed.

"I got out today but it's part and parcel of the game. Now we have to put up a good score on the board in the second innings. I am very happy with my bowling, the way I went through today. It's a good opportunity to take the 300th wicket on this ground," Jadeja told the official broadcaster at the end of second day's play.

India were in total command having extended their overall lead to 308 runs. The hosts were 81 for three when the stumps were drawn, after bowling out Bangladesh for 149 in their first innings.

India made 376 in their first essay.

"First we have to bat very well, we have to put somewhere around 120-150 from hereon. We'll be in a good position and then we'll come out and bowl and try and get them out as early as possible," said Jadeja, who knows the ground like the back of his hand thanks to his long stint with Chennai Super Kings.

As many as 17 wickets fell on the day, a Chepauk record, and though there were no demons in the pitch, there was definitely something in it for the pacers.

"It's pretty good for batting but there's still something in the wicket for the fast bowlers. Odd ball was seaming, odd ball was swinging, it's not that easy for batters. If fast bowlers bend their back, they can take something out of the wicket."

Asked about his partnership with Ashwin and what was his "advice" to the local boy after they joined hands with India struggling at 144 for six on the opening day, Jadeja said, "First of all, Ashwin doesn't need any advice. I was just talking to Ash that we are not gonna miscall or try and make errors because the wicket was so good and we both were batting very well.

"I said we'll look to take easy singles, I'll try and not make you run hard and that was the conversation between us. Well played to Ashwin, he played a brilliant knock at his home ground.

"There is something in the wicket for the fast bowler and for spinners also, odd spin and odd ball is keeping low. All the five bowlers will be in play."

