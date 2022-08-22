'It’s a tough decision...': Inzamam explains why Shaheen's injury is 'massive setback' for Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup after being advised a four-six weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. The injury to the 22-year-old is a major blow to Pakistan's chances in the six-nation tournament starting in the United Arab Emirates from August 27. His injury has already forced him to miss the second Test in Sri Lanka last month. Also Read | Shubman Gill surpasses Rohit Sharma, joins Virat Kohli, Yuvraj in unique list with maiden ODI century in IND vs ZIM tie

Shaheen, who had anchored Pakistan's upset win over India in last year's T20 World Cup, will be absent from the blockbuster August 28 fixture between the arch-rivals. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has commented on the blow, describing it as a "tough" call for Babar Azam and co.

“It’s a massive setback for Pakistan that Shaheen Afridi is out of the Asia Cup. If you look at the last match against India, he created pressure right from the very first over in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup," said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.

"It’s a tough decision for Pakistan as Shaheen has been ruled out of the tournament, but injuries are part of the game.”

Inzamam also spoke about the India-Pakistan game where emotions always run high. In their previous meeting at the same venue, which was their opener in the 2021 T20 World Cup, India had suffered their first ever loss to Pakistan in a World Cup tie with captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen starring in the historic win.

“It will be a thrilling match since India versus Pakistan matches are always entertaining. We can witness exciting cricket action since both teams are good in T20Is," said the former batter.

Inzamam also pinpointed how Pakistan batters barring skipper Babar have failed to score at a consistent rate, which could eventually hamper their chances in the continental competition.

“I am tensed about one particular aspect of Pakistan cricket. For example, Fakhar Zaman scored a century against the Netherlands but got quiet in the next couple of innings. Other players like Muhammad Rizwan also hit a century but didn’t continue their form. Babar Azam is the only player who is scoring runs consistently.

“When you enter a tournament like the Asia Cup, it gets challenging because if Babar gets out, other players need to take responsibility. If you find the touch, try to continue it. There should not be a gap of 2-3 innings. It won’t take your team to new heights," added Inzamam.

Mohammad Hasnain will replace the injured Shaheen. The 22-year-old is currently playing for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred competition in England.

