"It's nice to win two close ones," says Meg Lanning as DC end Vadodara leg with seven-wicket victory over UP

Vadodara [India], : With a convincing seven-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their third match of WPL 2025, the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals side finished the Vadodara leg with two victories and one defeat.

After opting to bowl first, Delhi Capitals restricted UP Warriorz to 166/7 in 20 overs. Captain Meg Lanning anchored the chase, with crucial contributions from Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp's last-over heroics sealing the team's second win of the tournament.

Reflecting on the game, skipper Lanning, who struck 69 off 49, expressed her delight on the win and said as quoted by Delhi Capitals press release, "It was nice to bounce back as a team. We probably didn't put our best effort out the other night but we had the opportunity to put our best foot forward in this match and we did that. We still feel like there are areas where we can get better. It's been nice to win two close ones because it shows we're able to hold our composure to an extent and get over the line."

Captain Meg Lanning heaped praise on Annabel Sutherland for her match-winning contribution. The Australian impressed with both bat and ball, registering figures of 2/26 in four overs before playing a crucial unbeaten knock of 41 off 35 balls to guide Delhi Capitals to the victory.

"Annabel was outstanding with the ball initially as she got early breakthroughs when we were really under pressure. Later, she held her nerves while batting as well. She probably felt that she wasn't hitting them as well as she would have liked but to have that sort of stability at one end allowed Marizanne Kapp to come in and play with freedom. It was a crucial role and it was nice to see her do well," Lanning said as the Delhi Capitals press release added.

Lanning along with Shafali Verma provided DC with a quick start as the two chipped in with a first-wicket stand of 65 runs in just 6.5 overs before Verma departed for 26 off 16. The captain lauded the Indian opener for providing a brisk start.

"Shafali just knows one way and that is to give a quick start and this plays a really important role in setting up the innings to get ahead of the run rate a little bit early. It takes a bit of pressure off through the middle and back end," she concluded.

The action will now shift to Bengaluru, where Delhi Capitals will again take on the UP Warriorz on Saturday.

