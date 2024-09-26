'It's Virat Kohli, he is...': Dinesh Karthik silences fan with staggering reply to 'eye-opener' question

India cruised past Bangladesh in the first Test match in Chennai, comfortably winning by 280 runs. Despite all positive signs, the spotlight has once again fallen on Virat Kohli's batting form. The veteran was dismissed for six off six deliveries in the first innings, and then for 17 off 37 balls in the second. Dinesh Karthik rushed to support Virat Kohli.

Despite some fans pointing out Kohli's poor form, Dinesh Karthik rushed to his former teammate's defence and silenced a fan. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Karthik was asked by a fan if Kohli's recent outing was an 'eye-opener for him to work on a few things?'

Dinesh Karthik rushes to Virat Kohli's defence

Karthik straightaway silenced the fan, with a brilliant reply. The former player said, "Why? Two innings, he has gotten out, sir? Two innings? It's Virat Kohli, he is completely okay. One Test doesn't change anything about his life. He is a champion. Big matches, who do you want? Virat Kohli! He is the king."

In the first innings, it was R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's rescue act which put India in control in the batting department. Meanwhile in the second innings, tons from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant anchored India.

Ashwin, deservedly declared as Player of the Match, was dominant in the bowling department too, alongwith Jasprit Bumrah, who got a four-wicket haul in the first innings.

The wicket in Kanpur is usually a low and slow track which assists spinners. It could offer something to pacers too initially, but the black soil in the pitch means that it won't change much. The wicket will get slower as the match progresses, and India could have three spinners in their playing XI, instead of three seamers. We could Akash Deep drop to the bench, making way for Kuldeep Yadav.

If India need an edge in the batting department, then Axar Patel could be picked instead of Kuldeep. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have plenty to worry about, and were hapless against India's pace attack in Chennai, and also couldn't handle their spin bowling. The fitness issues regarding Shakib Al Hasan is a big concern too.