'I've had crocodile once': Australia star shares ‘most bizarre’ food experiences, warns fans of the taste

Cricketers enjoy a huge fanfare in India, with people eager to know every tiny details about their idols. The stardom is not limited to men's cricket and women too have gained massive popularity in the country, with BCCI even starting a Women's Premier League (WPL) and bringing the biggest stars across the globe under one umbrella.

The league, which kicked-off last week, has already been a hit among the fans as spectators in large number are seen thronging the stadium. Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore player Ellyse Perry is one of the stars taking part in the league, and in a recent video released by the franchise on YouTube she talks about her life beyond the pitch.

In the video, Perry answers a bunch of questions during which she also shared the “most bizarre” food she's tried so far. “I've had crocodile once, I think that was pretty weird. I don't recommend that to others,” Perry can be heard saying in the video.

Apart from that Perry also answers a question involving two India's greatest cricketers – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. On being asked with whom she would like to open the innings, Perry came up with a smart response. “I (Perry) will pick both of them (Kohli and Dhoni) to open together so I can watch from outside,” said the all-rounder.

Perry is part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in WPL and will hope for a positive outcome in their clash against Gujarat Titans, which will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Perry has so far accumulated 47 runs from two matches, both of which RCB lost and are currently placed fourth on the five-team points table. With the ball too she has not been at the best, having leaked 47 runs from the 4.2 overs she has bowled so far in the tournament.

Former India and RCB men's captain Virat Kohli had earlier presented fans with a similar information involving one of his former teammate. "If I've seen anyone try unique combination while eating then it is Wriddhiman Saha. I once noticed his plate, which had butter chicken, roti, salad and there was a rasgulla kept as well.

"I saw he took two three bites of roti and salad and gulped the entire rasgulla. So I asked him ‘Wriddhi what are you doing?’

"He said this is how he usually eats, there were times when I saw him eat ice-cream with dal chawal. He eats them together, like two bites of rice and then ice-cream.

“I feel creativity can be used some other place," Kohli said in a video, while promoting one of his venture on 'One 8 Commune’ YouTube channel.

