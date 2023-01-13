'I've not met anybody else like him in terms of his personality': CSK star's massive praise for Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli has won many a fans among the cricket fraternity, with his exploits and incredible feats at the international level for Team India. Besides his record-breaking talent and skill, the right-handed batter is also famous for his personality nonetheless, which makes him a favourite cricketer of even some contemporary cricketers. Courtesy the Indian Premier League, many famous and world class cricketers got the opportunity to share the dressing room with the Indian superstar.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is one such cricketer who was Kohli's teammate in Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Banglaore. Currently, Moeen is participating in the DP World ILT20 where he is the captain of Sharjah Warriors and ahead of his first match, he was asked about his favourite Indian cricketer.

"I really admire Virat Kohli. He is definitely the one, he is somebody else as a player. He is the one you want to play with, spend time with him. He is very unique, I've not met anybody else like him in terms of his personality. Cricket-wise there are so many great players, but as a person, I really love Virat's company. MS Dhoni is very inspiring," said Moeen.

The 35-year-old further shared why the Indian fans should support his team in the league.

"We are the underdogs like I said, there are no superstars in our team but we have the fight and we can show that spirit and Indian fans will enjoy watching us play and see the underdogs win!," said Moeen.

Moeen's team Sharjah Warriors are set to face off against MI Emirates in second match of DP World ILT20 on Saturday, January 14. In the T20 league, a total of six teams will take on each other. The likes of former World No.1 Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Sunil Narine and Andre Russel are part of the tournament.

Catch the live action of the 2nd clash between MIE and SW in the DP World ILT20 on Saturday, January 14, 2023, only on the Zee Network and Zee5 from 7:30 PM IST onwards

