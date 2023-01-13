‘Yeh note kar lijiye...’: Chahal's viral ‘Suryakumar’ comment on Kuldeep Yadav after India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

The bromance between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal is well known. Although both compete for a place in the Indian team, the two get along pretty well. In the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Chahal missed the match due to a sore right shoulder and Kuldeep replaced him in the playing XI.

Player of the Match Kuldeep made a wonderful comeback as he scalped three wickets in the match, including the wicket of in-form Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. In the match, the wrist spinner gave away just 51 runs in his 10 overs at an economy of 5.10 and also completed 200 wickets in international cricket.

After the match, Kuldeep and Chahal interacted on "Chahal TV" and the video of their interesting conversation was shared by BCCI on Twitter. In the video, Kuldeep thanks the 32-year-old for his pre-match inputs which helped him deliver a great performance in the game.

"I would like to thank you for your suggestions. You played the entire T20I series and the previous one-dayer as well. I was coming into white ball cricket straight from a Test match. You gave inputs. Since you were playing so much with the boys, you had an idea of how to bowl, so thank you for it," said Kuldeep.

These small inputs are very important. Of course, we are not playing together so much on the field these days, but the outside inputs I get from you are also very helpful,” he added.

Buoyed by Kuldeep's high praise for him, Chahal responded in his trademark witty style and labelled himself as the 'bowling coach' of the wrist spinner.

“Surya ke to hum batting coach hain, ab Kuldeep Yadav ke bhi bowling coach ban gaye. Yeh note kar lijiye. (I am already Surya's batting coach; now I am Kuldeep Yadav's bowling coach too. Note this.)” quipped Chahal.

With the series sealed 2-0 in India's favour, the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka, will be played on January 15, Sunday.

