'Jab aap India ke against perform karte ho...': Pakistan all-rounder's big remark ahead of blockbuster T20 WC clash

The Pakistan cricket team opens its T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23. The side took part in multiple T20I series ahead of the tournament, including a seven-match series against England and a tri-series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh. On Friday, the side defeated New Zealand in the final to clinch the tri-series trophy, and will now be traveling to Australia for the World Cup.

In the tri-series, one of the biggest positives for Pakistan was the side's all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz. In the side's match against Bangladesh in the round-robin phase, Nawaz had smashed an unbeaten 45 off just 20 deliveries to take Pakistan to a final-over victory. He repeated his heroics with the bat in the final against New Zealand, where he hit two fours and three sixes for an unbeaten 38 off merely 22 balls.

Nawaz was named the player of the match for his brilliant outing, as he had also taken a crucial wicket of Glenn Philips earlier in the game.

Following the win, Nawaz addressed the press conference where he talked about his successful outing in detail. The 28-year-old all-rounder had also been a star performer for Pakistan in their win against India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, scoring 42 off just 20 balls to take the side to a five-wicket win. Nawaz believes that performing against India helps ease the pressure when facing other opponents.

“India ke against pressure match hota hai. Jab aap uss match me perform karte hain, toh baaki match, as compared to India game, easy hote hain. But journey uss se pehle se hi start ho gayi thi. Main South Africa se leke jitni bhi series hui haim, main usme chhote chhote cameos deta raha hu. (It's always a pressure match against India. When you perform there, it becomes easier against other opponents. But my journey had begun with the series against South Africa, I had been playing cameos since then),” Nawaz said in the presser.

“Net me batting ko zyada time de raha tha. Abhi (Mohammad) Yousuf bhai ke saath, aur Shahid Aslam bhai ke saath. Team ki mere se expectation hai ki main bowling batting dono me perform karu. Toh main vahi focus karta hu. Aaj kal cricket ki demand hai ki aap three-dimensional rahe. (I've been focusing on my batting, working alongside Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Aslam. Team expects me to perform in both, batting and bowling. You have to be a three-dimensional player, that's what the game demands these days),” Nawaz further said.

Pakistan will take on England and Afghanistan in their two warm-up matches before their game against India at the T20 World Cup.

