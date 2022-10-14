Watch: Virat Kohli's 20-minute long chat with Hardik Pandya after India's loss to Western Australia XI goes viral

There's more to Virat Kohli than just scoring runs. His importance in the Indian side is much bigger. Take his recent chat with all-rounder Hardik Pandya after India's second warm-up match against Western Australia for example. Kohli was seen spending a considerable amount of time with Hardik after Thursday's game in Perth. While it is not possible to predict what the exact conversation between the two was about, from Kohli's hand gestures, it can be assumed that it revolved mostly around batting.

In the video shared by Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Kohli was seen having about a 20-minute long chat with Hardik, perhaps explaining the nuances of batting in Australian conditions. Among Indian cricketers present in the T20 World Cup squad, Kohli is the one who has toured Australia the most and has found great success.

Kohli, who did not feature in any of India's two warm-up matches against Western Australia, was seen going through intense fitness drills and net sessions amid huge cheers from the crowd at the WACA in Perth.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli gives batting lessons to Hardik Pandya after India lose to Western Australia

Meanwhile, after winning the first match by 13 runs, India went down by 36 runs to Western Australia on Thursday. India laboured to 132 for eight in 20 overs chasing 169.

D'Arcy Short smashed 52 off 38 balls and Nick Hobson hammered 64 off 41 balls to take Western Australia to 168 for eight in the stipulated 20 overs. R Ashwin was the pick of India's bowlers, taking three wickets in an over.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh was impressive again in his three overs while under-fire Harshal Patel returned with tidy figures of 27 for two in four overs.

India struggled in the run chase on a pacy WACA surface. India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav did not come out to bat. Both Rohit and Kohli fielded during West Australia's innings.

Rishabh Pant (9) opened the batting alongside stand-in captain K L Rahul whose 74 off 45 balls went in vain.

None of the other Indian batters could make an impact in the innings. Batting at three, Deepak Hooda perished after making 6 off 9 balls. Hardik Pandya began with a couple of sixes before being dismissed for 17 off 9 balls. The designated finisher in the Indian team, Dinesh Karthik struggled to a 14-ball 10.

India are camped in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup to get used to the pace and bounce. The squad now moves to Brisbane for the warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively.

They open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

