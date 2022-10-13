Home / Cricket / India vs Western Australia XI Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul to lead; Kohli, Suryakumar not included in XI
India vs Western Australia XI T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: India won the toss and opted to bowl in the second practice match against Western Australia in Perth on Thursday. KL Rahul will be leading the Indian unit, although Rohit Sharma is also part of the playing XI. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are not part of the playing XI. India won the first practice match by 13 runs and the Men In Blue will look to continue the winning momentum. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a great outing with the ball in the previous encounter and the team will hope for the same this time around. Catch all the LIVE updates of IND vs WA-XI Practice Match: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 13, 2022 11:01 AM IST

    IND vs WA-XI Practice Match: Western Australia playing XI

    As per reports David Moody isn't part of the playing XI.

    Ashton Turner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Matt Kelly, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Andrew Tye

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:58 AM IST

    IND vs WA-XI Practice Match: Kohli practices on sideline

    Although Virat is not part of the playing XI, he is seen practicing on the sideline.  

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    IND vs WA-XI Practice Match: Harshal Patel in focus

    Harshal Patel was expensive in the previous encounter. He will be hoping for a better show today. 

    India have fielded three seamers in the form of Harshal, Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh.

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:37 AM IST

    IND vs WA-XI Practice Match: India win toss

    Team India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:36 AM IST

    IND vs WA-XI Practice Match: India Playing XI

    Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:33 AM IST

    IND vs WA-XI Practice Match: KL Rahul to lead

    KL Rahul will be leading India. Rohit Sharma is also part of the playing XI as has shared by BCCI.

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:30 AM IST

    IND vs WA-XI Practice Match: Western Australia 12-man squad

    Ashton Turner (c), Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Sam Fanning, Nick Hobson, Matt Kelly, Hamish McKenzie, David Moody, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Andrew Tye

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:26 AM IST

    IND vs WA-XI Practice Match: Virat Kohli will be playing

    As per reports, Virat Kohli will be playing. The toss will take place shortly.

  • Oct 13, 2022 10:21 AM IST

    IND vs WA-XI Practice Match: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of IND vs WA-XI Practice Match. This is the second match, after India won the first by 13 runs. The match will be played at the Western Australia Cricket Association Stadium, Perth. It will start at 11:00 am IST. Stay tuned for the LIVE scores and updates from the encounter!

