'Jabse this too shall pass post kiya hai...': Babar Azam mercilessly trolled after batting disasterclass vs SA at T20 WC

Extending his woeful run in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, Babar Azam played another forgetful knock as the talismanic batter of the Green Army was dismissed for cheap in Pakistan's must-win match against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Entering the T20 World Cup as the top-ranked batter in white-ball cricket, Babar has failed to fire for Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC event.

The premier batter was under the pump when he walked out to bat with opener Mohammad Rizwan in match No. 36 between Pakistan and South Africa at the SCG. While many expected Babar to silence his critics by returning to scoring ways, the superstar batter received his marching orders before the end of the powerplay. With Babar showcasing another batting failure, the Pakistan captain was mercilessly trolled for his forgetful knock against the Proteas on Twitter.

Talking about the match, Babar scored 6 off 15 balls while opener Rizwan perished for 4 off 4 balls against South Africa at the SCG. Leading Pakistan's fightback after the dismissal of Mohammad Haris (28 off 11 balls), Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan slammed match-changing half-centuries for the Green Army. Ahmed's 35-ball 51 and Shadab's quick-fire 52-run knock off 22 balls lifted Pakistan to 185-9 in the 20-over contest.

Fighting for survival in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan have only won a single game in the ICC event. Pakistan are placed fifth on the Group 2 points table. The Green Army has only picked up 2 points from 3 matches in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. A day before Pakistan's meeting with South Africa, Rohit Sharma-led Team India regained the top spot on the points table with a thrilling win over Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

