Jadeja opens up on India's dressing-room mood after facing stinging loss to England: 'No matter how much you console…'

The 3rd Test match between India and England at Lord’s for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy had its own ebbs and flows, but none more than the ones which transpired in front of our eyes in the last two sessions on Day 5. India were down and out at 112/8. Reporters were preparing themselves for an early finish and figuring out what to have for supper in London. News channels were looking for their evening broadcast lift, and fans' Monday blue turned a little bluer way too soon. But then, something unreal happened. Ravindra Jadeja was crestfallen after India lost Lord's Test by 22 runs(PTI)

India's tail, heavily under fire for their performances in the five innings of the series thus far, showed the stomach for a fight. At the centre of it was Ravindra Jadeja, shepherding India’s No. 10 and 11 batters in the best way possible, remaining unbeaten on 61 from 181 balls. As India yearned for partnerships, Jadeja added 30 with Nitish Reddy, 35 with Jasprit Bumrah and 23 with Mohammed Siraj. It was their concerted effort that India were able to push England and the match into the final session, and from having all their hopes diminished, brought India on the doorsteps of victory, only to fall short by 22 runs.

It was a fightback that Jadeja and the rest of the guys would one day tell their kids about, but today isn’t the day to think about it. In fact, the defeat will sting today. It will pain and hurt India in unimaginable ways. They will take heart from their fight, but India would also know that a series in which they could have been 3-0, the Men in Blue are trailing 1-2, with two matches left. The dressing room will resemble a somber look and that’s how it should be, feels former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

“It’s tough to think along those lines while you’re in the dressing room. When you play and come so close, you cannot be thinking of it. There will be disappointment, and no one is more disappointed than him. A lot of things happened – what went wrong and what didn’t. But real teams are those that emerge out of this strong, but today is not the day to talk about it,” he said while talking on the Sony Sports Network.

"It’s impossible. They have worked their whole lives for it, prepared for this tour, had their strategies, and then when you come this close and loose, it’s not easy to take in. They have shown us already how to win from such adversities. No matter how much you console."

How quickly can India regroup?

A couple of turning points really derailed India’s momentum. In the first innings, Rishabh Pant’s temptation to give KL Rahul his century before lunch gave England the opening they so desperately needed. Secondly, that India conceded 32 extras was simply unacceptable, getting all out for 170 in chase of 193. India have a week-long gap between now and the fourth Test at Manchester starting July 23, which should give them enough time to get over this defeat and come out fresh at the Old Trafford.