Pallekele [Sri Lanka], : The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League got off to a flying start at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with Jaffna Titans thumping Hambantota Bangla Tigers by eight wickets in the tournament's opening match. Jaffna Titans thump Hambantota Bangla Tigers in Lanka T10 Super League opener

According to a release, the Titans, who won the toss, elected to field and started proceedings on a high note. Fast bowler Mohammad Amir trapped Kusal Perera lbw on the very first ball of the innings.

Opener Mohammad Shahzad and skipper Dasun Shanaka then steadied the Hambantota Bangla Tigers with a 77-run partnership for the second wicket. Shahzad contributed 22 off 15 balls, while Shanaka took charge with a blistering half-century. The right-hander smashed 51 off just 17 deliveries, hitting five sixes and four fours.

However, Shanaka's dismissal triggered a collapse, and the Hambantota side crumbled to 86/7 before being restricted to 106/8 in their 10 overs. Young Sri Lankan spinner Treveen Mathew was the standout bowler, finishing with impressive figures of 4/10 in 2 overs. Amir, Pramod Madushan, and Dwaine Pretorius each chipped in with a wicket.

In response, Jaffna Titans lost an early wicket when Nuwanidu Fernando was dismissed by Isuru Udana for a duck. However, England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore played a scintillating knock, scoring an unbeaten 57 off 21 balls, supported by Tom Abell's 33* off 19. Their partnership secured a comfortable victory for the Titans in just 8.1 overs.

Kohler-Cadmore, continuing his fine form, guided his team to an emphatic win.

Hambantota Bangla Tigers Squad: Maheesh Theekshana , Shakib Al Hasan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Binura Fernando, Alex Hales, Luke Wood, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Andre Fletcher, Zahoor Khan, Sandun Weerakkody, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kesrick Williams, Dumindu Sewmina, Sadisha Rajapaksa, and supporting staff led by head coach Graham Ford.

Jaffna Titans Squad: David Wiese , Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Dwaine Pretorius, Tom Abell, Pramod Madushan, Pavan Rathnayake, George Garton, Treveen Mathew, Kevin Wickham, and supporting staff led by head coach James Foster.

