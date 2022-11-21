Jagadeesan shatters Sangakkara's world record, surpasses Rohit Sharma's feat with colossal knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan scripted a world record on Monday as he went past legendary cricketer Kumar Sangakkara to hit the most number of consecutive tons in the 50-over format. Jagadeesan completed the achievement during Tamil Nadu's match against Arunachal Pradesh at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic tournament.

Jagadeesan's explosive innings saw him score 277 off 141 balls, which included 25 boundaries, and 15 sixes. This was his fifth consecutive ton and with this he shattered Sangakkara's record, who had previously slammed four consecutive tons in the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Apart from his colossal knock against Arunachal, Jagadeesan had scored 128(123) vs Haryana, 114* (vs Andhra Pradesh), 107 (vs Chhattisgarh), and168 vs Goa.

Riding on his batting display, Tamil Nadu piled a gigantic 506/2 in 50 overs, with his opening partner Sai Sudharsan chipping in with 154 off 102 deliveries.

Super proud of this duo. Sai Sudarshan and @Jagadeesan_200. Absolutely smashing records,jaggi in particular hitting 5 hundreds on the trot. Onwards and upwards! #VijayHazareTrophy2022 #TNCricket — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 21, 2022

The knock saw Jagadeesan also scale other feats. He now has the most number of consecutive centuries tons in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Players like Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal have scored four centuries each.

Meanwhile, Jagaddesan's 277 against Arunachal also stands as the highest individual score in the 50-over format.

Highest List-A score:

277 - N Jagadeesan (TN) v Arunachal, today

268 - Alistair Brown (Surrey) v Glamorgan, 2002

264 - Rohit Sharma (India) v Sri Lanka, 2014

257 - D'Arcy Short (West Aus) v Queensland, 2018

248 - Shikhar Dhawan (India A) v South Africa A, 2013

Jagadeesan is currently the leading run-scorer in the tournament, and has amassed 624 runs from six outings. He was recently released by Chennai Super Kings, and with the mini-auction next month, Jagadeesan has displayed his batting potential brilliantly.

