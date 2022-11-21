'In Pakistan, this social media generation calls me a match-fixer. But in India, my name pops up when they...': Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram is one of the finest pacer bowlers to have ever played the sport. With plethora of wickets across formats, a World Cup title and umpteen records, Akram had a career like none. And hence, even today, he could easily make any best XI team of all-time. However, there was a forgettable part is his career, the part where he was accused of match fixing and in a recent interview, Akram opened up about the allegations and how people in Pakistan have still not managed to forget what had unravelled in the 1990s.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports on the launch of his autobiography 'Sultan Wasim Akram', the legendary fast bowler lashed out at the present generation of Pakistan fans for attacking him as a "match fixer" on social-media websites without even understanding what had happened. He compared the reaction of Pakistan fans to those in India, Australia, England and West Indies.

"In Australia, England, West Indies and India, when they talk about the World XI, when they talk about the best bowler in the world, my name pops up but in Pakistan, this generation, this social media generation, they are the one who come down, every comment they send, they say, 'oh, he is a match fixer', not knowing what it was," said Akram.

"I have passed that stage in my life where I have to worry about people," he stated further.

These allegation dates back to 1990s when fast bowler Ata-ur-Rehman had accused Akram of offering him money to fix a game. Other rumours had included faking an injury and missing the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal match against India. But later, these allegations were proven wrong and Rehman was banned for life.

