'Jaise hi Mark Waugh yaad aana shuru hote hai, vaise hi out': Former Pakistan captain's big statement on Shubman Gill

Team India posted a strong score of 404 in the first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh on Thursday. After KL Rahul opted to bat in Chattogram, India had endured a difficult start after the side lost three quick wickets inside the first 20 overs. Opener Shubman Gill was the first to fall; even as Gill made an impressive start to his innings, he conceded a soft dismissal against Taijul Islam on 20 off 40 deliveries. Rahul was soon dismissed on 22 before Virat Kohli fell on 1.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt spoke in detail about India's batting performance on Day 1 of the Test and expressed his disappointment with the way Gill conceded his wicket in the innings. Gill committed for a paddle sweep but found a thick top edge which carried to Yasir Ali at leg slip.

Butt said that while Gill is a talented player, such innings would do him more harm than good.

“It was careless. Test cricket me aap sweep maarte ho aur slip pe catch dete ho. Shubman Gill itna achha lagta hai khelte hue, aaj bhi usne do cuts jo maare, kya baat hai. Jaise hi Mark Waugh aur Damien Martyn yaad aana shuru hote hain, vaise hi out. (You play sweep in Test cricket and give away a catch at slip. Shubman Gill looks so good, the moment you feel like you're watching a Mark Waugh or a Damien Martyn, he gets out),” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

“Ajeeb kaam karte hain. When you start watching him, you start to like him. But he needs to carry on to make big runs. Ye cute 30-40s karke out ho jaate hian. Ye saari cheezein ek certain time tak log pasand karte hain. He needs to make big scores. He needs to think about it. Consistently chances mil rahe hain toh unko avail karein. Chhoti sweeps jaise ajeeb-o-gareeb shots naa khelein. Aapke paas saamne shots hain, itna time hai, enjoy karein. (It's weird. You can't score these 30-40 runs for long. If you're getting consistent chances, you need to make the most out of them. You have shots at the front, you have time, you need to enjoy your game),” the former Pakistan captain further stated.

