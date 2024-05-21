Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short make last-minute entry in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Rising talent Jake Fraser-McGurk and fellow batsman Matt Short were added to Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad as travelling reserves Tuesday. Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk(PTI)

Fraser-McGurk has been in rampant form for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League while the versatile Short, who can also bowl off-spin, was a standout in Australia's recent Big Bash League.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Both were close to being included in the initial 15-man squad, but missed out due to the strength of Australia's top order, led by David Warner, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

"Matt and Jake made compelling cases for initial selection with their respective performances for Australia last summer and, in Jake's case, more recently in the IPL," said chief selector George Bailey.

"As the tournament proceeds, the short turnaround between fixtures makes it challenging to get players in at short notice in the event of injury.

"Matt provides the squad with an all-round skill set option, while Jake provides further batting cover."

McGurk had a wonderful IPL with DC. In his debut season, the right-hander smashed 330 runs in just nine matches at a mind-boggling strike rate of 234.4. Even though DC failed to make it to the playoffs, Mcgurk's performance impressed one and all.

The Twenty20 World Cup will be played in the United States and West Indies from June 2.

The Australian World Cup squad will fly to the Caribbean on Thursday for a training camp in Trinidad that will include two practice matches against Namibia and West Indies on May 28 and 30 respectively.

Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell, who are all locked to play in the IPL playoffs, will join the squad later.

Australia T20 World Cup squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short