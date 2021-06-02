James Anderson castles Kane Williamson, dismisses him for 7th time in Test cricket: WATCH

England fast bowler James Anderson began the cricketing summer quite in style on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand, at Lord’s cricket ground on Wednesday. The veteran speedster got the better of Kane Williamson as he castled the visiting captain with a back of a length delivery, right after the lunch break.

The incident happened during the 25th over of the New Zealand innings. Williamson, who was batting on 13, tried to play it with soft hands on the back foot. However, he only managed an inside edge as the ball went on to hit the top of the off stumps.

It was a massive blow to New Zealand as they were reduced to 86 for 2 after losing their skipper for 13. Notably, it was the 17th time when Anderson dismissed Williamson in Test cricket.

The English quick on Wednesday equalled the record of former captain Alistair Cook of most Test matches played for the country. It’s the 161st Test appearance for Jimmy Anderson after making his debut against Zimbabwe in May 2003, at Lords.

Earlier, New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first. Debutant Ollie Robinson castled Tom Latham for 23 before lunch. Opener Devon Conway scored a half-century on his Test debut and was batting at 71* at the tea break.

England was without an allrounder in the injury-enforced absence of Ben Stokes and went with an all-seam attack, with the old guard of James Anderson and Stuart Broad joined by Mark Wood and test debutant Ollie Robinson. Also winning his first test cap was wicketkeeper James Bracey.

The match was set to begin under blue skies in northwest London, with the home of cricket having a 25% capacity during the pandemic and hosting its first international match since an Ashes test between England and Australia in 2019.

