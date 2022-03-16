'Don't understand the point of this': RR's overseas star criticises new IPL rule; 'Has this rule ever been a problem?'

On Tuesday, a number of new rules and a revision of existing playing conditions were reported in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The 2022 IPL begins on March 26 with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the tournament. Among the many changes, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) adopted Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) suggestion for the new batter to replace the dismissed batter after the latter is caught -- irrespective of whether both batters had crossed each other before the catch was taken.

The rule from the MCC met with mixed reviews and New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, who will appear for the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition, wasn't a fan. Taking to his official Twitter account, Neesham wrote that he didn't “understand the point” of the rule.

“I don’t really understand the point of this. Has this rule ever been a problem? Also rewards batsmen who don’t stay aware of the match situation. Don’t like it,” said Neesham

I don?t really understand the point of this. Has this rule ever been a problem? Also rewards batsmen who don?t stay aware of the match situation.



Don?t like it. https://t.co/6yPsHjFNSk — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 16, 2022

The fans, however, urged Neesham to look at the rule from a bowler's perspective.

But bowlers need an advantage right for taking a wicket as well if you look from their side. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 16, 2022

The bowler deserves to bowl to a new batter after getting a wicket as a reward — Harry (@Harrythegreeaat) March 16, 2022

Jimmy If you're bowling wouldn't you be wanting to bowl to a new batter after picking up a wicket? — 🔁 (@Tutterdotcom) March 16, 2022

Among other rule changes also included an increase in unsuccessful reviews (from one to two), rescheduling of matches in case of a franchise's incapability of fielding a team due to Covid-19 concerns, and an alternative way to decide the result of the final if conditions don't allow a Super Over.

The players have started to arrive for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma accompanied by speedster Jasprit Bumrah (both playing for Mumbai Indians) moved from the bubble to join the squad late on March 14; merely hours after the both were part of the XI that defeated Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series in Bengaluru.

MI's Ishan Kishan flew from Bengaluru separately after securing a full-fitness certificate from BCCI's NCA.