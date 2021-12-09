James Neesham takes brutal dig at Ashes umpiring error after Ben Stokes' no-ball controversy in Brisbane Test

The drama unfolded on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane when a glaring overstep from Ben Stokes denied England the crucial wicket of David Warner in the first session. The no-ball gave the Australian opener a reprieve when he was on 17.

Soon, it emerged that Stokes, who bowled his first over in Test cricket in March earlier this year, overstepped on his previous three deliveries leading to the wicket as well and had not been called for a no-ball by third umpire. Things turned for the worse when Australia's Ashes broadcasters, Channel 7 revealed that Stokes had overstepped the front crease a glaring 14 times in the opening session of the day.

England rued the missed opportunity as David Warner scored 94 as Australia ended the day on 343/7, gaining a strong 196-run lead at the end of Day 2.

The former cricketers from England and Australia have lambasted the umpires on the error, with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting describing it as “pathetic officiating.”

New Zealand's all-rounder James Neesham, known for being outspoken and witty on his official Twitter profile, also reacted to the incident. He wrote, “When the only explanation is “uhhhh I forgot that was my job lol.”

When the only explanation is ?uhhhh I forgot that was my job lol? https://t.co/LquKC1uJyz — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 9, 2021

Cricket Australia said a technology problem at the Gabba meant that the third umpire, Paul Wilson, couldn’t review ball-by-ball TV replays to check if bowlers were over-stepping the crease, leaving it to the on-field umpires to make the calls. Wilson could only go to the tape to assess no-balls when wickets were at stake.

The International Cricket Council is responsible for the implementation of the system that helps the TV official to check for no-balls. It wasn't working Wednesday, when England was dismissed for 147, and again on Day 2.