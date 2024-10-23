Jason Gillespie drops a bombshell after PCB excludes him from decision-making in squad selection: 'I’m now just coach…'

Pakistan Test head coach Jason Gillespie has revealed that he isn't involved in the team's decision-making regarding squad selection. It was reported when Gillespie took over the charge of the side, he was assured of having a say in the selection of squads and playing, but that was changed after Pakistan's embarrassing defeat in the first Test match against England. The hosts lost to England in Mulatan despite posting a 500-plus total on the scoreboard in the first innings, which forced PCB to make some tough decisions. The selection committee dropped senior players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah from the squad for the last two Tests. Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie during the press conference.(REUTERS)

The revamped selection committee, which includes former umpire Aleem Dar and former players Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, and Hassan Cheema, has been given complete authority to select squads and take the tough calls without any involvement from the skipper and coach.

Gillespie confirmed ahead of the third Test that the PCB has told him he won't be involved in squad selection decisions.

“I’m now just the coach for match day strategy. So, I keep out of things now and just focus on the players and getting them ready for cricket,” a clearly downcast Gillispie said in a media conference.

“The PCB came in after that (first) Test match. It was decided that a new selection panel would come in, and they would be making decisions. I wasn’t involved in the decision-making,” Gillespie confirmed to the media.

'I'm a match day strategist as head coach': Gillespie

The former Australian pacer made it clear that his focus was now on the players and that he was leaving selection matters to the newly appointed committee.

“Look, it’s not for me to talk about now. I am not a selector. I am a match day strategist as head coach, and I’m all about the players. My focus is on them.

“I will let the selectors do their job, and we will just go out there and play the best cricket we can possibly play,” he said.

The selectors have now also been given authority to have a say in the preparation of the pitches for the Test matches.