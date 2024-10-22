Jason Gillespie picks littered bottles after practice session as Pakistan players shamed for 'poor mentality'

Head coach of the Pakistan Test team, Jason Gillespie, on Tuesday, was spotted picking up empty water bottles left behind by the players, and putting them in the dustbin after the end of the training session ahead of the third and final Test match of the series against England, which will begin on Thursday in Rawalpindi. Pakistan's test team's head coach Jason Gillespie, center, examines the pitch(AP)

The video went viral on social media on Tuesday, where former Australia cricketer Gillespie was seen picking empty water bottles around the practice nets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. While the Aussie was hailed for his "act of grace," the Pakistan players were shown no mercy for their “poor mentality.”

Can Pakistan claim their maiden series victory under Shan Masood?

Pakistan's poor run of form under captain Masood continued after they lost the series opener against England earlier this month by an innings and 47, which came more than a month after they suffered their first-ever series defeat against Bangladesh at home, with the Asian rivals scripting a 2-0 whitewash in August.

However, Pakistan bounced back with a maiden win under Masood, and also ended their 11-match winless streak at home. Noman Ali claimed eight wickets as the hosts scripted a 152-run win against England in the second Test in Multan to level the three-match series at 1-1.

The final Test will be held in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan's cricket selectors, Aaqib Javed, Aleem Dar, Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali, were seen camping to oversee the preparation of the pitch that offers ample turn for the third Test.

A source told news agency PTI that on the instructions of the selectors, the ground staff was using several methods to prepare a dry, spinning track.

"They (ground staff) are using large fans, heaters and black cloth to soak the moisture in the surface and keep it as dry as possible so that the cracks open up quickly under the sun in the match," the source said.

"Aaqib and Dar, who have vast experience of playing and seeing home pitches, are adamant that Pakistan should again press on the home advantage," he added.

Pakistan are aiming to claim their first Test series win at home since January 2021, when they beat South Africa.