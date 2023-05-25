Jason Roy reacts to report stating he wants to 'cancel' England contract: 'As long as ECB didn't have to pay me...'

On Wednesday, a report circulated surrounding England's star opener Jason Roy seemingly deciding to “cancel” his national contract to sign a “lucrative” deal with Major Cricket League club Los Angeles Knight Riders. The report suggested that Roy had been offered a two-year deal worth £300,000 by the franchise, raising doubts over his participation for England in the fifty-over World Cup later this year.

Jason Roy

However, the swashbuckling opener, who last appeared for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League earlier this month, has now made a statement clarifying his position. Roy quashed the claims suggesting that he would “cancel” his contract, stating that playing for England remains his “priority.”

The World Cup-winning England star also mentioned that he had come to an agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about his participation in the league in United States.

“Following a bit of unwanted speculation over the last 24 hours, I wanted to clarify that I am not and never will ‘walk away from England’,” Roy began in his statement.

"Representing my country continues to be my proudest moment as a professional cricketer. I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority.

“I've had clear and supportive conversations with the ECB about participating in Major league Cricket. The ECB were happy with me to play in the competition as long as they didn't have to pay me for the remainder of the contractual year.”

Roy further mentioned that there were no “scheduling conflicts” with England during the MLC, and stressed that this year's fifty-over World Cup remains a priority.

"As a single format player with no central contract I wanted to take the opportunity to play this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. It benefits me as an England player to play as much competitive cricket possible.

“Just to be very clear, my priority is England cricket, especially with a World Cup soon upon us. It is for me, and for any player, the greatest honour to receive a cap to play for their country,” wrote Roy.

