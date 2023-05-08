Jason Roy to open with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy Impact Player option: KKR’s predicted XI vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in Match 53 of IPL 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. The Nitish Rana-led side has been very erratic in this campaign. After a bright start, they have lost control and are currently eighth in the standings with eight points in 10 matches, packed with four wins and six defeats.

KKR face PBKS in their next IPL 2023 match.(AFP)

With their inconsistent form, KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their latest fixture, winning by five runs in Hyderabad. Defending a target of 172 runs, KKR restricted SRH to 166/8 in 20 overs. Aiden Markram top-scored for SRH with a knock of 41 runs off 40 balls. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Vaibhav Arora were in hot bowling form for KKR and scalped two wickets each.

Initially, KKR posted 171/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of dominant batting by Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana. Rinku smacked 46 runs off 35 balls and Rana hammered 42 off 31 deliveries. For SRH's bowling department, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan scalped two wickets each.

Against PBKS, Jason Roy will be expected to open with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Englishman has been in good form and will be looking to make an impact. Meanwhile, Gurbaz was dismissed for a golden duck against SRH, and will be aiming to bounce back to form. Venkatesh Iyer will be slotted in at no.3, and skipper Rana at No. 4.

KKR's highest run-scorer this season, Rinku Singh will bat at No. 5. His presence in the death overs will be key for the side. Rinku has registered 316 runs in 10 games, at an average of 52.67 and 148.35 strike rate. Andre Russell played a quickfire knock of 24 runs off 15 balls vs SRH, packed with a four and two sixes. The all-rounder will be slotted in at no. 6, followed by Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur at no. 7 and no. 8 respectively. The tailenders will consist of Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy.

Last match, KKR used Anukul Roy as the only Impact Player substitute and could do the same again.

KKR's predicted XI vs PBKS:

Openers: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)

Middle Order: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player: Last match, Anukul Roy was the only Impact Player and it could be done once again.

