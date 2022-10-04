'I am gutted...': Jasprit Bumrah breaks silence after being ruled out of T20 World Cup with back injury

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has broken his silence after being ruled out of the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. A day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Bumrah will not feature in India's World Cup squad, the injured pacer has shared a statement on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Bumrah opened up about sustaining an unfortunate back injury in the ongoing T20I series between India and South Africa. "I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah said in a tweet.

The recurring back problem has ruled Bumrah out of the T20 World Cup. The Indian pacer has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj for the remainder of the South Africa series. Bumrah-less Team India defeated Proteas in the 2nd T20I to take an unassailable lead over the visitors. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will meet South Africa in the dead rubber on Tuesday.

On Monday, the BCCI revealed that Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury. "The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Bumrah also missed the entire edition of the Asia Cup in August and September due to a back injury. Making a return to the Indian side following the continental tournament, Bumrah only featured in the second and third T20Is against Australia.

Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session in the build-up to the 1st T20I against South Africa and the senior pacer was later ruled out of the entire series. Pace ace Bumrah is Team India's third-highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game. Bumrah made his T20I debut against Australia at Adelaide Oval in 2016. The star pacer has bagged 70 wickets in 60 matches for the 2007 world champions.

