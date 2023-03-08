Jasprit Bumrah completes back surgery in New Zealand, Indian pacer likely to be out of action for 6 months

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has undergone surgery in New Zealand ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Bumrah has completed the surgery for the persistent back issues that forced the speedster to miss almost six months of international cricket. The star pacer had missed the Asia Cup followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The 29-year-old pacer last played for Rohit Sharma's Team India in September 2022. Bumrah will miss the entire edition of the Indian Premier League scheduled to be held in April-May this year. After completing the surgery in Christchurch, Bumrah will hope to make a comeback ahead of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup later this year.

According to news agency PTI, the pacer will be unavailable for six months. Thus, the Indian pacer is likely to miss the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. The report added that Bumrah's surgery was conducted successfully by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rowan Schouten. The star pacer has been undergoing rehabilitation for a long time to sort out the stress reaction in the lower back. Due to the recurring back injury, Bumrah was not named in India's squad for the Asia Cup last year.

Bumrah later returned to the Indian squad for the home series against Australia and South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup. The Indian fast bowler featured in the T20Is against Australia before he was ruled out of the series with a back injury. After missing the South Africa series and T20 World Cup last year, Bumrah was named in India's squad for the Sri Lanka series.

However, Bumrah's name was withdrawn from the squad after the pacer suffered a back niggle. The seasoned pacer has played 30 Tests, 72 ODIs and 60 T20Is for Team India. Pace ace Bumrah made his international debut against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2016.

