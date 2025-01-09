Menu Explore
‘Jasprit Bumrah doesn’t put pressure on teammates…': Gavaskar backs him to replace Rohit Sharma as Test captain

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 09, 2025 09:47 AM IST

Sunil Gavaskar backed Jasprit Bumrah to take over as India's Test captain from Rohit Sharma, who chose to drop himself from the last against Australia.

Rohit Sharma's decision to sit out of the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a hugely consequential choice for the future of the Indian cricket team. While Rohit argued that this wasn't a permanent decision, many Indian fans have wondered if India might look elsewhere for opening batting and captaincy alike following an abysmal series on a personal level for Rohit.

Sunil Gavaskar backed Jasprit Bumrah to take over as India's Test match captain.
Sunil Gavaskar backed Jasprit Bumrah to take over as India's Test match captain.(AFP)

With Jasprit Bumrah coming in as an emergency captain in the first Test in Perth and again in Sydney for the final Test, India's talismanic pace bowlers has been backed by Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar to take over the role on a permanent basis in the near future.

"He leads from the front and has a natural air of leadership," Gavaskar stated on Australian National broadcaster Channel 7. "He's not someone who will put undue pressure on teammates but expects them to deliver, knowing their responsibilities as members of the national team."

Bumrah was the star of the show with ball during the BGT for India, taking 32 wickets in a historic effort as he led from the front. Bumrah was also captain during India's sole victory in the series, helping them to an opening win at the Optus Stadium in Perth, but wasn't able to repeat the trick at the SCG to try and claw back a series draw.

Rohit's Test cricket future

Reflecting on Bumrah's captaincy effort as well as his ability to balance his marshalling of troops with maintaining his own quality with ball, Gavaskar said "I think he was absolutely brilliant, and I won't be surprised if he takes over very soon."

It remains unclear what the long-term succession plan for Rohit Sharma will be, if indeed the team management looks to move on from his services heading into the next World Test Championship cycle. Sharma came in for criticism for his role in India losing 6 of their last 8 Test matches, throwing away a WTC final spot that seemed to be in hand, and also losing out on the dominant 12-year unbeaten streak at home in Test matches.

Whether Rohit makes a return during India's tour of England in the summer remains to be seen, but he will continue to captain India in the ODI format as the focus shifts to next month's ICC Champions Trophy.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
