Jasprit Bumrah enters CSK dressing room with special request for MS Dhoni after MI taste defeat

Mumbai Indians may have gone down to Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2024 clash on Sunday evening at the Wankhede Stadium but that didn't stop Jasprit Bumrah from heading to the CSK dugout to meet his former India captain MS Dhoni, under whom BOOM had made his debut back in 2016. Bumrah, who came in as the first bowling change and produced figures of 0/27 from 4 overs, was fierce all through, but even the India pace spearhead couldn't help but turn into a fan boy on catching up with Dhoni after the match. MS Dhoni (left) and Jasprit Bumrah after the match. (Screengrab)

Bumrah was seen posing with Dhoni as a member of the CSK unit clicked a picture of the two together. Bumrah later uploaded the picture on his Instagram with the caption: "Met Mahi bhai after so long. Felt good to catch up."

Bumrah unfortunately did not get a chance to bowl to Dhoni as it was only in the final over, bowled by Hardik Pandya, that the CSK legend walked out to bat. It was under Dhoni eight years ago that Bumrah played his first international game for India – during the 2016 tour of Australia – and took his first baby steps towards success. Overall, however, Bumrah has dismissed Dhoni one-on-one three times across 15 IPL matches.

Watch Bumrah's fanboy moment below:

Bumrah is making a rapid climb in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap list. With 10 wickets, he is currently placed second, next only to his India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. Bumrah is the only bowler thus far to have picked up a five-wicket-haul this IPL. He began the season with impeccable figures of 3/14 against Gujarat Titans in a match he almost won for his franchise before going wicketless in two games – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Even against SRH, when the rest of the MI bowlers came in for a severe hammering en route to getting pasted for the highest total in IPL history – Bumrah was at his miserly best giving away 36.

Bumrah magic in IPL 2024

Against Delhi Capitals, as MI registered their first win of the season, Bumrah was once again at the batters' throat, picking 2/22, before dismantling the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 5/21 – only the second five-for of his career. Surprisingly enough, Bumrah hasn't opened the bowling for MI barring two games – he's only done it whenever Hardik hasn't bowled with the new ball – against Rajasthan Royals and the Capitals.

Bumrah as first change is a decision that hasn't delivered the desirable outcomes. MI have been smashed more often than not in the Powerplay and with each game, the clamours of Bumrah opening the bowling regularly are growing louder.

Dhoni meanwhile, continues to roll back the clock with his vintage knocks. If his unbeaten 32 off 16 balls against DC was a throwback to the gold old days of Dhoni of yore, his 20-run cameo off four balls last night – including a hat-trick of sixes against Hardik – was another chapter in the notebook called the Dhoni special. It was his innings that made the difference as chasing 207 to win, MI fell short exactly by 20 runs.