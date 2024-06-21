Jasprit Bumrah gets compared to WI veteran after another incredible performance in T20 WC: ‘A big margin between them’

Jasprit Bumrah has been running riot with the ball this T20 World Cup 2024, as opponents are finding it tough to find a way to tackle him. The premier pacer claimed eight wickets in four matches and produced standout performances with the ball to take the game away from the opposition. After the two Player of the Match performances in group stage, Bumrah continued his golden run in Super 8 stage with a brilliant spell against Afghanistan - where he claimed three wickets for just 7 runs in four overs. He delivered 20 dot balls out of 24 as the Afghan batters looked clueless and failed to find a way to get runs against him. Jasprit Bumrah has been performing consistently well for India with the ball in T20 World Cup.(AFP)

The 30-year-old has taken the pitch out of the picture with his incredible performances, and no matter where Team India has played, Bumrah has put his hand up and claimed the big wickets.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lavished praise on Bumrah and likened his performances in the T20 World Cup to Sunil Narine's at Eden Gardens in IPL.

“Jasprit Bumrah is performing in USA and West Indies just like Sunil Narine at Eden Gardens during the IPL. He's looking even better and when you look at all the top-class bowlers around the world. There's a big margin between them and Bumrah and India is so fortunate to have him in your playing 11," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Again you saw the value that Suryakumar Yadav brings to any team

Suryakumar Yadav was another player who produced back-to-back crucial performances for India in this tournament. The ICC number 1 ranked T20I batter scored 53 runs off 28 balls against Afghanistan and put India in a comfortable position on a surface where the other batters struggled to get going. The flamboyant batter scored two fifties in the ongoing campaign, and both of them completely contrasted with each other, which displays his understanding of the game and format.

Manjrekar also lauded Surya's ability to manufacture the boundaries against someone like Rashid Khan with ease.

“This is the advantage India have for having one of the best T20 batters in the world. Tricky pitch, Rashid Khan on song and again you saw the value that Suryakumar Yadav brings to any team. And again the thing to like about him which is not really highlighted much, is the amount of ground shots that he plays. He chips the balls over the infield in the gaps," he added.