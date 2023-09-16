Bumrah handed ominous warning by SL legend on Team India future despite stellar injury return: 'Players like him...'

Team India entered the final of the 2023 Asia Cup with impressive victories over Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the Super 4 stage earlier this week. After thrashing arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs in their opening Super 4 game, the Indian bowlers produced a brilliant effort in defending a lowly 214-run target, bowling hosts Sri Lanka out on 172 in Colombo. While spinner Kuldeep Yadav remained the highest wicket-taker for the side in both games, the biggest boost for India for the return of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the format.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during their Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2023 (BCCI Twitter)

Bumrah had made his international return last month during the T20Is against Ireland and in the ongoing Asia Cup, he bowled in two matches – both in Super 4. In the game against Pakistan, Bumrah bowled five overs for impressive 1/18 figures, while taking two wickets for 30 runs in seven overs during the Sri Lanka match.

But despite an impressive return across the two white-ball formats, Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaas believes that a ‘unique’ talent like Bumrah should not be overburdened by playing in all three formats.

Vaas emphasized that the Indian selectors and team management need to make judicious decisions regarding the formats in which Bumrah participates, adding that it is crucial to implement effective workload management strategies to ensure Bumrah's longevity and minimize the risk of injuries.

"Players like Bumrah have a unique action, and we must protect individuals of such caliber. They can't play in all formats. We need to identify the suitable format and manage their participation accordingly," Vaas told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

Vaas shared insights into the pivotal role of safeguarding unique talents like Bumrah and nurturing their cricketing journey. Vaas emphasized the importance of managing players like Bumrah, known for their unconventional bowling actions.

Rohit, Kohli need to perform

The left-arm pace great feels that both skipper Rohit Sharma and the peerless Virat Kohli will come out all guns blazing to win the World Cup for India.

"We all know that Virat is special player and the way he performed for the last decade is extraordinary. Even Rohit, I'm pretty sure that they will give their 100% playing for India. All the fans are waiting to see these two performing. And I'm sure that they will go all out and trying to do well for India," said Vaas.

