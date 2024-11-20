Jasprit Bumrah ‘impossible, awkward, incredible’: Australia can't stop raving about India's X-factor

Australia will be looking to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years on home turf, but they will have to deal with India’s best weapon in Australian conditions in the form of Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah will captain India in the first test of the Borger Gavaskar Trophy. (PTI)

Bumrah, who was the highest wicket-taker during India’s win in 2018-19 with 21 wickets, will be leading as stand-in captain in the first Test match at Perth as Rohit Sharma takes paternity leave.

With Bumrah widely considered one of the finest bowlers in the world, Australia’s premier batters reflected on the difficult of playing against him.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Aussie star and India’s tormentor Travis Head said of Bumrah: "Impossible (to face). You try to feel like you’re one step ahead, but it always feels like he’s that next step. Any format of the game, he’s incredible. He’s their X-factor, he’s the guy they go to every time, and more often than not, he’s able to produce for them.”

"In big moments you want big players, and I think he’s their biggest,” continued Head, who found good success against India with centuries in the WTC and ODI World Cup finals in 2023. “You’ve got your work cut out as a batter. He’s someone that’s going to be difficult over summer.”

‘Much like Mitchell Johnson…’

Expanding on what exactly it is that makes Bumrah such a difficult bowler to bat against, opener Usman Khawaja said: “When I first faced Bumrah, I was like, ‘Oh where did that come from?’ It comes at you a little bit quicker than you expect because of the awkwardness of his action and how he releases the ball.”

Khawaja also compared Bumrah to Australian pace bowler Mitchell Johnson, in terms of the pace and awkwardness of their unconventional action. “Much like Mitchell Johnson, he had a weird action too. The ball used to come out and felt like it got to you quicker because you didn’t get a look at it the whole way. Jasprit’s a little bit the same, with arms going everywhere."

Lastly, former Australian captain Steve Smith agreed with his teammates, and pointed out how difficult for batters who are set to face him for the first time, or haven’t batted much against him before. “He’s just awkward with the way he bowls, it’s obviously very different to a lot of other people,” Smith said. “It takes a little bit getting used to. I’ve played against him quite a lot now, and it still takes a couple of balls to get used to the different rhythm.”

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins at the Optus Stadium in Perth, on November 22.