'Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course': Jasprit Bumrah ties the knot in Goa - See pics

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa. According to reports, the wedding took place in the presence of just 20 people and no mobile phones were allowed during the ceremony.

Before the fourth Test against England, Bumrah was relieved from India's squad due to personal reasons. Then it came to the knowledge that the bowler had asked for some days off as he is getting married.

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”



Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.



Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021





"He informed the BCCI that he is getting married and has taken the leave to help in preparations for the big day," a BCCI source told ANI.

Sanjana has hosted several sports shows on Star Sports and currently hosts a show for the Kolkata Knight Riders called the "Knight Club." She has been associated with KKR since 2016. She began her career as a model where she won ‘Femina Officially Gorgeous’ and also finished as a finalist in the Femina Miss India Pune competition.

The 27-year-old Bumrah played two Tests in the ongoing four-match series against England and he returned with four wickets.

Bumrah was rested for the second Test against England at Chennai and he returned wicketless in the third Test as spinners did the majority of the work.

The pacer has also been rested for the five-match T20I series against England keeping his workload management in mind.

