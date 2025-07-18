Jasprit Bumrah needs to be prepared for ‘surgical strikes a few times’: Ex-coach's blueprint for Gambhir to manage pacer

Former India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai asserted that managing Jasprit Bumrah is not an easy task, and a collective approach with a long-term vision is required. Bumrah is arguably the best all-format bowler at present, but his fitness concerns have often pushed him down and made him miss a couple of crucial ICC events, including the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. His workload came under scrutiny after he picked up a back injury during the fifth Test against Australia earlier this year, ruling him out of the CT 2025. The setback reignited concerns over managing his fitness across formats. Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has been put under the scanner.(AFP)

The Indian team management had already planned a cautious approach to handling Bumrah’s workload. Before the tour of England began, head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill clearly outlined that Bumrah would feature in only three of the five Tests—a move aimed at preserving his fitness.

The 31-year-old has already missed the Edgbaston Test, in which India emerged victorious in emphatic fashion. Speculation is rife that, according to the original plan, Bumrah might also miss the Manchester clash. However, with India currently trailing 1-2, the team management may make some last-minute changes to the plan and rest him for the fifth Test.

Desai underlined the need to handle Bumrah with care, stressing that the fast bowler is a 'strategic asset' who can’t be overworked. Having worked closely with Bumrah since his early days in domestic cricket, Desai pointed out the physical strain the pacer endures and the importance of preparing him specifically for key series—what he described as “surgical strikes”—while managing his workload smartly in other phases.

"Bumrah is an asset and needs to be handled smartly. A small team needs to handle him, prepare him for surgical strikes a few times a year and be smart around him at other times. I have been with him since 2014, when he was on RTP from his ACL injury, from his Gujarat Ranji Trophy days," Soham told the Indian Express.

The former India assistant coach further said that to keep Bumrah injury-free, everyone should work collectively.

“He is special, a gifted guy who has worked immensely to become one of a kind. To manage guys like him we need a cohesive, collective and collaborative approach with a long-term vision driving the decisions, and ideally with great consistency in personnel around him,” he added.