Farokh Engineer minces no words, lashes out at Karun Nair for 'beautiful 30s': ‘Got to get a not-so-beautiful 100’

Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer didn't mince his words while criticising Karun Nair, who failed to make an impact with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England. The Vidarbha batter, who made a comeback into the Indian team after eight years, has failed to cross the 50-run mark in the six innings, and now, with India currently trailing 1-2, his place in the XI has been put under the scanner. He has managed just 131 runs at a batting average of less than 22 and failed at both number 3 and 5 so far. Karun Nair has failed to impress in the first three Tests against England.(AP)

Farokh slammed Karun for not converting his starts into big scores, which is required from a batter who is batting at number 3.

"Karun Nair has been getting brilliant 20s and 30s. He's (Nair) scored beautiful 30 runs, beautiful cover drives and all that. But a beautiful 30 is not expected from a No. 3. You've got to get a not-so-beautiful 100. You need runs on the board. You need (to score) bigger. The expectation should be much higher," he told the Times of India.

Nair forced his way back into the Indian Test squad on the back of a stellar 2024–25 domestic campaign. Representing Vidarbha, he amassed 863 runs in nine Ranji Trophy matches at an average of nearly 54, including a crucial century in the final against Kerala. His form carried into the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he hammered 779 runs in eight innings at an eye-popping average of 389.50, registering five centuries.

'Haven't seen much of Sai Sudharsan'

Farokh has firmly told head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill to pick a player who can help win the match, while recommending Sai Sudharsan, who was put on the bench after the first Test. The elegant left-hander did not do much wrong to be excluded, and it was done to accommodate an extra batting option at number eight.

"We should pick the best XI. I haven't seen much of Sai Sudharsan. You've got to pick the best player for the time being. Who's going to give you maximum? You are playing for your country. Your reputation is at stake. So, I would say, forget the age. If he's good, play him to win this Test match," said Engineer.