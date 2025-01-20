Jasprit Bumrah reacts to Coldplay and Chris Martin's tributes during Mumbai concert

It looks like Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, is a die-hard fan of Jasprit Bumrah. For the second day in a row, Chris Martin stopped his concert to pay tribute to the No.1 ranked Test bowler at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bumrah, 31, on Monday evening, reacted to Coldplay and Chris Martin's shoutout, saying it is really special to be "mentioned". Jasprit Bumrah reacted to Coldplay and Chris Martin's shoutout during the Mumbai concert, saying it was really special to be "mentioned."(AFP )

On Sunday, Chris Martin paid the best tribute possible to Bumrah, who recently scalped 32 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be adjudged Player of the Series. During the concert, a clip showcasing Bumrah's iconic dismissal of England's Ollie Pope during the Test series in 2024 was played.

"With respect and love to Jasprit, No.1 in the world. We hope that we can send love to Jasprit by showing a small clip of India destroying England. Watch this," said Chris Martin during the Mumbai concert on Sunday, January 19.

Bumrah took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a clip from Coldplay's concert in Mumbai, saying the shoutout definitely made him "smile."

"This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned," Jasprit Bumrah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Chris Martin jokes about Bumrah being backstage

During Coldplay's opening concert in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18, Chris Martin claimed Bumrah was backstage, asking to stop the show because he wanted to bowl at him.

However, on Sunday, Chris Martin said it was a "lie" and apologised for it. “This is very serious. Yesterday, during our show, we said that Jasprit Burmah had asked us to stop the show because he was backstage and wanted to bowl at me. This was not true. It was a lie. I'm so sorry."

Returning to Bumrah, he was recently named in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. However, it is "subject to fitness."

The India pacer suffered back spasms during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney. The BCCI are yet to give an official update regarding the status of Bumrah.

According to reports, Bumrah has swelling on his back, so he has been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.