Coldplay's Chris Martin gives shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah during concert, stops performance midway: ‘He needs to bowl’

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the best all-format bowler in the world right now. His brilliance was on show during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he took 32 wickets and was named Player of the Series despite India losing against Australia. Bumrah ‘s popularity knows no bounds; hence, it is no surprise that even Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, is a fan. Coldplay's Chris Martin gave a shoutout to India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, much to the crowd's delight at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (Coldplay/Jasprit Bumrah - X )

Coldplay's much-awaited Mumbai concert took place Saturday evening at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chris Martin gave a shoutout to India's star pacer, Bumrah, much to the crowd's delight.

The entire episode unfolded when the crowd was grooving to Coldplay's uber-popular track 'Sky Full Of Stars'. Chris Martin asked the crowd to stop.

The singer then mentioned Jasprit Bumrah's name, and the crowd cheered loudly. "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage."

Chris Martin then said good night and thanked the fans. He further said, "He says he needs to bowl at me now."

He was also seen chanting 'Bumrah Bumrah' after hearing it from the crowd. "We'll ask him to wait 15 minutes," he said further.

Bumrah named in India's Champions Trophy squad

India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy was announced on Saturday afternoon.

Bumrah, who suffered back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia, has been named in the squad for the Champions Trophy. However, it is subject to fitness.

The 31-year-old won't feature in the first two ODIs against England. However, the management is hopeful that he will play the third and final ODI.

Speaking about Jasprit Bumrah, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, “Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after, and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team.”W

“We'll probably find out a bit more around that time, what exactly, and with regards to what his medical condition is, I'm sure BCCI might just put something out,” he added.

Ajit Agarkar further said, “It's better to come from the medical department than me trying to explain what exactly is wrong with him, but that's the time frame that we've been told, and hopefully, it's okay after that, yeah, but we are very hopeful.”