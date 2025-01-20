'Bumrah sent us serious message': Chris Martin stops Coldplay concert again, plays clip of iconic Ollie Pope dismissal

For the second time in two days Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin halted their concert in Mumbai in a bid to give a shoutout to India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. On Sunday, in their second show at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Martin paid an ultimate tribute to Bumrah as he played a clip of the star cricketer's iconic dismissal of England batter Ollie Pope during the 2024 home series. Coldplay concert paused again for Jasprit Bumrah

In the opening concert in Mumbai on Saturday, Martin claimed that Bumrah, who was in the backstage, asked him to stop the show because he wanted to bowl at him. However, he admitted it was a “lie” and aplogised for it. Hence, in his act to show respect to the 31-year-old, he played the clip of his dismissal of Pope with a toe-crushing yorker last year.

“This is very serious. Yesterday in our show we said that Jasprit Burmah had asked us to stop the show because he was backstage and wanted to bowl at me. This was not true. It was a lie. I'm so sorry. Today, Bumrah sent us a serious message. He said, 'Listen, I did not give you permission to talk about me in your shows. I am the greatest bowler in the whole world.' So, with respect and love for Jasprit, number one in the world, we hope that we send love to him by showing you this clip of India destroying England,” he said.

Bumrah set for Champions Trophy appearance?

The India pacer incurred back spasms during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this month, which saw him being rushed to a hospital in the middle of the Sydney Test.

While BCCI's medical team has yet to give an official update on the degree of the injury, it has been reported that Bumrah has a swelling on his back, owing to which he has been asked to report at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Despite the uncertainty over his injury and the recovery period, Bumrah has been picked for the Champions Trophy with selectors keeping their fingers crossed.