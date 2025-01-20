Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Bumrah sent us serious message': Chris Martin stops Coldplay concert again, plays clip of iconic Ollie Pope dismissal

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 20, 2025 10:02 AM IST

Chris Martin paid an ultimate tribute to Jasprit Bumrah during the second Coldplay concert in Mumbai

For the second time in two days Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin halted their concert in Mumbai in a bid to give a shoutout to India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. On Sunday, in their second show at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Martin paid an ultimate tribute to Bumrah as he played a clip of the star cricketer's iconic dismissal of England batter Ollie Pope during the 2024 home series.

Coldplay concert paused again for Jasprit Bumrah
Coldplay concert paused again for Jasprit Bumrah

In the opening concert in Mumbai on Saturday, Martin claimed that Bumrah, who was in the backstage, asked him to stop the show because he wanted to bowl at him. However, he admitted it was a “lie” and aplogised for it. Hence, in his act to show respect to the 31-year-old, he played the clip of his dismissal of Pope with a toe-crushing yorker last year.

“This is very serious. Yesterday in our show we said that Jasprit Burmah had asked us to stop the show because he was backstage and wanted to bowl at me. This was not true. It was a lie. I'm so sorry. Today, Bumrah sent us a serious message. He said, 'Listen, I did not give you permission to talk about me in your shows. I am the greatest bowler in the whole world.' So, with respect and love for Jasprit, number one in the world, we hope that we send love to him by showing you this clip of India destroying England,” he said.

Bumrah set for Champions Trophy appearance?

The India pacer incurred back spasms during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series earlier this month, which saw him being rushed to a hospital in the middle of the Sydney Test.

While BCCI's medical team has yet to give an official update on the degree of the injury, it has been reported that Bumrah has a swelling on his back, owing to which he has been asked to report at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Despite the uncertainty over his injury and the recovery period, Bumrah has been picked for the Champions Trophy with selectors keeping their fingers crossed.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On