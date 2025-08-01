BCCI takes tough call on Jasprit Bumrah after India pacer rested for India vs England 5th Test at Oval

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is not a part of the playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, has been released from the squad. The BCCI provided a key update on the 31-year-old ahead of the start of play on Day 2 of the Oval Test. Ahead of the series against England, it was already confirmed that Bumrah would just be playing three Tests due to workload management. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the India Test squad.(PTI)

Bumrah played the first, third, and fourth Tests against England. India's lone victory in the series came in the contest in which the premier pacer did not feature in the playing XI. Shubman Gill's India had registered an emphatic win in the Edgbaston Test by 336 runs. Bumrah was rested for this contest as Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna played as frontline pacers.

In the three matches Bumrah played in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the pacer returned with 14 wickets. His best figures came in the Lord's Test, where he registered the figures of 5/74 in the first innings. As a result of this spell, the No.1 Test bowler got featured on the Lord's Honours Board.

Bumrah had also returned with a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the series opener at Headingley, Leeds. However, his effort was not enough to help India win the first and third Tests of the series.

In the fourth Test in Manchester, Bumrah's speeds were consistently down as he delivered in the 130-135kmph range. He was bowling well within himself, but he was still the pick of the Indian bowlers as he was able to choke the run flow.

Also Read: India 'wanted to wheel in' Jasprit Bumrah for 5th Test but 'complex issue' blocked his availability

However, Siraj, Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur leaked runs at the other end. Bumrah now has the most wickets for any Asian bowler in the SENA countries, as he went past Wasim Akram earlier in the series against England.

Situation in the Oval Test

India made four changes to its playing XI for the fifth and final Test at the Oval. Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep replaced Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, and Bumrah in the lineup.

England stand-in captain Ollie Pope won the toss and opted to bowl first. At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 204/6 with Karun Nair and Washington Sundar unbeaten at the crease.

England also made four changes to their lineup as Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson and Brydon Carse gave way to Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton.

England currently lead Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1 and India must win the contest to level the five-match series.

India’s updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK)