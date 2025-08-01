India 'wanted to wheel in' Jasprit Bumrah for 5th Test but 'complex issue' blocked his availability: 'He did say...'

With the series hanging in the balance, India opted to leave out Jasprit Bumrah for the fifth and final Test at The Oval, a decision that raised eyebrows given the green-tinged surface. However, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate explained that the management was honouring a pre-series agreement with the pace spearhead, who had made himself available for only three of the five Tests in England. Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fifth Test - India Practice Session - Kia Oval, London, Britain - July 30, 2025 India head coach Gautam Gambhir speak to Jasprit Bumrah during practice Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra(Action Images via Reuters)

“It’s quite a complex issue around Bumrah,” Doeschate said after day one’s play in London. “We obviously want to wheel him in, but we also want to respect where his body’s at, and on the basis of that, we just felt that it wasn’t worth including him in the squad.”

India have used Bumrah strategically this series; he played in the opening Test at Headingley, missed the second in Edgbaston, and returned for the crucial games at Lord’s and Old Trafford. While many might argue that Bumrah picking and choosing games could be interpreted as special treatment, Doeschate stood firm on the team’s rationale.

“I don’t think picking and choosing is a fair comment to Bumrah,” he said. “He did say he was going to play three games, he left it up to us which three he played. We’ve tried to manage the situation. It’s not ideal… I guess giving those guys attention — the guys who aren’t playing — particularly when you’re carrying 18 is important. Make them know that you’re making all the decisions in good faith, in the best interest of the team.”

On Bumrah's workload

Though Bumrah bowled in only one innings at Old Trafford, the coaching staff took a holistic view of his bowling load. “He has bowled a large number of overs, I know it doesn’t always seem like that because he’s only played three Tests and he only bowled in one innings in Manchester. But if you look at the loads, he’s bowled a lot,” Doeschate explained.

The final call on Bumrah’s availability was made by skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir just before the game. While the green surface might have been ideal for Bumrah’s skillset, the team chose to stick with their original workload plan.

“In hindsight, you would have loved to have him here,” said Doeschate. “But you would also have said if we come here 3-1 down that we didn’t use him there. So it’s trying to not guess but trying to look into the future and manage him.”