Jasprit Bumrah’s dry run sparks concern, Irfan Pathan reveals possible reason: 'Why is he doing this?'

Jasprit Bumrah is yet to pick up a wicket in his first four outings of IPL 2026, sparking questions around his impact this season. While he has maintained his trademark control and economy, the breakthroughs haven’t followed. Known for being a constant contender in the Purple Cap race, the right-arm pacer came into the tournament on the back of a stellar T20 World Cup, but things haven’t quite clicked for him in Mumbai Indians colours so far. It’s also worth noting that batters have approached him with caution, often prioritising survival over aggression, which has limited his chances of striking. Jasprit Bumrah is yet to take a wicket this season. (PTI)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan pinpointed Bumrah's average speed this season, which has dropped to around 130 kmph, as he feels the constant use of slower balls has reduced his wicket-taking chances.

“Wickets from Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling are very important. There is no major issue with his form, but his average speed this season has been around 130 kmph. He has been using the slower ball about 44 per cent of the time, meaning almost every second ball is a slower one," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

He further outlined a simple fix to Bumrah’s current struggles, suggesting he cut down on the use of slower deliveries.

“Now why is Jasprit Bumrah doing this? I think this needs a deeper look. If he bowls more fast deliveries and reduces the percentage of slower balls, the results will come. It is a very simple solution. Bumrah does not need coaching, but the numbers are showing what is happening," he added.

Irfan Pathan flags reason behind Jasprit Bumrah’s dip in wickets Though it has been just four matches he has played so far, Pathan has suggested that Bumrah needs to bowl fast deliveries more to keep the batters guessing about his next move, as bowling too many slower ones takes away the suspense from it.

“44 percent slower balls and an average speed below 130 kmph means he needs to increase his pace. Obviously, if you bowl more slow deliveries, your average speed will drop. But if you bring the slower ball percentage down to around 35 percent. If you keep it around 30 to 35 percent and bowl more fast deliveries, your slower balls will become more effective. And if you also get seam and swing, then you can dismiss batters as well," he concluded.