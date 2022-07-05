Watch: Amid all the tension, Jasprit Bumrah's extraordinary reaction after knocking over Zak Crawley in Ind vs Eng Test

India may have ended Day 4 on the backfoot but there was a period either side of Tea when it looked like they were on a hot run. This started with captain Jasprit Bumrah finally breaking England's opening partnership between Zak Crawley and Alex Lees, which by that point had put over 100 runs on the board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah brought himself back into the attack as Crawley was looking completely comfortable on the offside. However, the England opener's decision to leave a length delivery from Bumrah did not quite work out, with the ball nipping back in to take the off stump.

Watch video: Jasprit Bumrah's unexpected reaction after cleaning up Zak Crawley

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a wicket that came seemingly out of nowhere and while the rest of the Indian players ran around him, Bumrah only smiled and stared at Crawley for a few seconds in celebration. It was the second last over of the second session after which Mohammed Shami made Alex Lees look very uncomfortable.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah breaks incredible record held by Kapil Dev; replicates legends Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan

Bumrah continued the streak, dismissing Ollie Pope off the very first ball of the third session. Lees then fell to a run out and England found themselves going from 107/0 to 109/3. With the hosts chasing a target of 378, which is well above the highest total that they have successfully chased in Test cricket, it looked like India were on the ascendancy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the in-form duo of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow first settled themselves in by calmly rotating the strike before plundering runs in the last half hour, by which point India were looking depleted. The day ended with England needing 119 runs to win and the partnership between Root and Bairstow at 150.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON