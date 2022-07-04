IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah breaks incredible record held by Kapil Dev; replicates legends Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan

The experience of leading India in Test cricket keeps getting better for Jasprit Bumrah, who castled Zak Crawley on fourth day of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. Crawley (46) combined with Alex Lees (56) to give England a rollicking start but Bumrah broke the century partnership just before the tea break. India vs England Live Score, 5th Test, Day 4

Crawley, who decided to leave an incoming delivery from Bumrah, perished for 46 as it shaped back to hit the top of his off-stump. Bumrah struck again after the break to remove Ollie Pope for nought. The Englishman returned without troubling the scorers as he feathered Bumrah's length ball to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Watch: Virat Kohli’s long, animated exchange with Alex Lees after England opener survives nervy Shami over before tea

Bumrah, who was named the captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma, became the sixth Indian bowler to pick up 100 wickets in SENA countries. He achieved the milestone with the wicket of Crawley. Bumrah's maximum wickets (37) have come in England, while he has 32 in Australia and 26 in South Africa. He has got six wickets on the New Zealand shores.

Bumrah joined the elite panel comprising the likes of Anil Kumble and Zaheer Khan. His current teammate Mohammed Shami is also a part of the 100-wicket club.

Bowlers to reach 100 Test wickets in SENA

141 - Anil Kumble

130 - Ishant Sharma

119 - Zaheer Khan

119 - Mohd. Shami

117 - Kapil Dev

101 - Jasprit Bumrah*

Bumrah also broke Kapil Dev's record of most wickets by an Indian pacer in a Test series against England. The former captain earlier led the panel with 22 plucks. Bumrah now has one more than the India great.

Most wickets for an Indian seamer vs England in a Test series:

23*Jasprit Bumrah in England 2021-22

22 Kapil Dev in India 1981-82

19 Bhuvneshwar Kumar in England 2014

Bumrah earlier scythed through the England top-order to return 3 for 68 in the first innings. It preceded his batting carnage against Stuart Broad, who ended up giving 35 runs in the most expensive over in Test history. The Indian hit Broad for 29 runs in an over that also featured five wides and a no-ball he struck for six.

"I'm always up for more responsibility. I love tough challenges and this is no different. You want to challenge yourself in deep water," Bumrah had said before the start of the Test. He replaced regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out with a bout of Covid-19.

"I am only focused on how I can help the team, not what I have done before, how cricket conventions work or how the rules are set."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON