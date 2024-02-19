Jasprit Bumrah to be rested for 4th India vs England Test in Ranchi: Report

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to be rested in their fourth Test against England in Ranchi. Bumrah is unlikely to travel with the side out of Rajkot, where they won the third Test by a record margin, according to Cricbuzz. The team is set to leave Rajkot on Tuesday while Bumrah could reportedly drive down to Ahmedabad on Monday. Jasprit Bumrah has been the highest wicket-taker in this series. (PTI)

Cricbuzz further reports that a decision on whether Bumrah will play in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala could depend upon the result of the fourth match. The Ranchi Test is set to start on Friday and a victory here would take India's lead to 3-1, thus confirming victory in the series.

The decision to rest is to manage the fast bowler's workload, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup coming up in the next two months. Bumrah had been forced out of action for nearly a year, missing almost the entirety of 2023 due to a back-stress fracture that required surgery in March. He returned to top level cricket just a few days before the 2023 World Cup and the subsequent two-Test series against South Africa in December and January was his first in the longest format in well over a year.

In the ongoing series against England, Bumrah has been at his lethal best and is currently the highest wicket taker with 17 scalps, despite the conditions being largely friendly to spinners, as is usually the case in India. Bumrah has steamed in for 80.5 overs in the three Tests.

Fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj was similarly rested for the second Test in Visakhapatnam. There is no immediate information if the team management will seek a replacement player for Bumrah. Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the third Test so that he could take part in the Ranji game for his state Bengal, will rejoin the squad in Ranchi.