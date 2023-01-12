‘…Jay Shah sir’: Prithvi Shaw's reply to BCCI secretary after smashing multiple records with towering 379 in Ranji match

Talented young cricketer Prithvi Shaw slammed a triple century (379 off 383 balls) in the Ranji Trophy on Wednesday. Playing for Mumbai, he helped his team pile up 687/4 in the first innings against Assam. The right-handed batter's quickfire 379 runs is now the second-highest score in Ranji Trophy history, behind BB Nimbalkar's unbeaten 443 runs while playing for Maharashtra against Saurashtra in 1948.

Shaw broke a number of other records with his towering knock. He went past former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar's record for the highest first-class score by a Mumbai batter. Manjrekar had scored 377 against Hyderabad in 1991. Shaw also became the first cricketer to score a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy, a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-overs tournament) and a hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s.

Also Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane contributed a stellar 191 off 302 balls to the total score.

Lately, Shaw has been doing everything well with the bat to make a comeback to the national team. Since playing the last game for Team India in July, 2021, he has notched up plenty of runs in domestic cricket. On Wednesday, Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to acknowledge his explosive triple ton and congratulated him for hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time.

"Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic," posted Shah.

Shaw thanked the BCCI secretary for his appreciation and replied "Thank you so much @JayShah sir. Your words of encouragement means a lot. Will keep working hard."

As per reports, the 23-year-old was miffed with BCCI after being ignored in the squads for the India tour of Bangladesh in December 2022 and the ongoing bilateral series against Sri Lanka.

With 16 points, Mumbai are currently at the No.2 spot in the points table for Group B, just behind Saurashtra(26 points). In five matches, Shaw has scored 539 runs at an average of 67.37 for his team.

