e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

Jay Shah to represent BCCI at ICC CEC meeting

Jay Shah took over as Secretary on October 23 with Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President. He was named the Board’s representative for the ICC meet during the BCCI’s 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) .

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2019 16:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
BCCI secretary designate Jay Shah arrives for the General Body meeting.
BCCI secretary designate Jay Shah arrives for the General Body meeting.(PTI)
         

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was on Sunday named the Board’s representative to attend future meetings of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) chief executives committee.

In his early 30s, Shah took over as Secretary on October 23 with Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President. He was named the Board’s representative for the ICC meet during the BCCI’s 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) .

“Whenever the meeting takes place, Jay will go,” a top BCCI official told PTI.

READ: BCCI decides to dilute Lodha reform on tenure at AGM, to seek SC approval

The date and venue of the next ICC CEC meeting are not yet out.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was the Board representative for these meetings when the its administration was being handled by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Shah is the son of union home minister Amit Shah.

tags
top news
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Not opposition leader but…’: Uddhav Thackeray to Devendra Fadnavis
‘Not opposition leader but…’: Uddhav Thackeray to Devendra Fadnavis
Five killed in heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Met office issues orange alert
Five killed in heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Met office issues orange alert
Never said I’ll come back, but I came in this House: Uddhav’s fresh taunt at Fadnavis
Never said I’ll come back, but I came in this House: Uddhav’s fresh taunt at Fadnavis
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
Warner names Indian player who can break Lara’s score of 400
Airtel to hike mobile tariffs from December 3: Check new prices here
Airtel to hike mobile tariffs from December 3: Check new prices here
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘Is a beautiful person, still can’t say was’: Kin of vet raped in Hyderabad
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news