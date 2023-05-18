LSG announce late replacement for injured India star ahead of intense IPL 2023 playoffs race

Fighting for the remaining playoffs spots in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are already missing the services of skipper KL Rahul and senior pacer Jaydev Unadkat for the ongoing season of the cash-rich tournament. The Lucknow-based franchise received twin injury blows to Rahul and Unadkat in the initial stage of the IPL 2023. After replacing Rahul with senior batter Karun Nair at the LSG squad, the Lucknow Super Giants have also revealed the replacement for pacer Unadkat on Thursday. Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate after winning their IPL 2023 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium(PTI)

According to an IPL media advisory shared on Thursday, the Lucknow Super Giants have successfully signed Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for injured pacer Unadkat for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2023. LSG's Unadkat had sustained a shoulder injury during training earlier this season. The Lucknow-based franchise has acquired the services of Suryansh for INR 20 Lakh.

ALSO READ: ‘Gavaskar will never make effort to talk to me...’: Sehwag's stunning revelation on Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill

Unadkat, who picked up an injury in the nets during the IPL 2023, is expected to regain full fitness ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia. Unadkat had a nasty fall when the senior fast bowler was about to bowl his first delivery in the LSG nets ahead of Lucknow's match against four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The 31-year-old was roped in by LSG for INR 50 lakh at IPL 2023 auction. Unadkat has played 94 matches in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza - the IPL. The star pacer made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens in 2010. The LSG pacer has also played 10 T20Is, 7 One Day International (ODIs) and 2 Test matches for India. The India star recorded his last IPL appearance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON