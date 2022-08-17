Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jemimah Rodrigues recreates Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni's iconic pose, breaks the internet with hilarious caption

Published on Aug 17, 2022 06:14 PM IST
India's women's batter Jemimah Rodrigues recreated Kohli and Dhoni's pose, and shared the picture collage with a funny caption.
Jemimah Rodrigues; MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli(PTI/Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

India's star women's batter Jemimah Rodrigues is currently participating in the Women's Hundred competition, where she is representing the Northern Superchargers. In the Commonwealth Games 2022, Jemimah Rodrigues played a crucial role with the bat, registering a half-century against Barbados (56*) and a crucial unbeaten 44 in the semi-final against hosts England to take India to the final. Even in the gold medal clash against Australia, Rodrigues scored 33 but her wicket brought about a collapse of the batting order, as India eventually fell short to the reigning world champions.

Jemimah, who is known for her witty social media posts, however, had remained upbeat with the heartbreaking loss. "We are very proud of the way our team played during Commonwealth Games 2022. It feels good but there is always regret of not winning gold. It feels wonderful to contribute to India's medal tally. Playing cricket and winning a medal feels really good," she had said.

On Tuesday, Jemimah returned to her witty best on Twitter as she posted a screenshot of one of her innings, where she could be seen doing a split on the crease to save her wicket. But that wasn't all. Giving her company in the picture were two of India's biggest cricketing icons – MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli – who, quite famously, did a similar split years ago.

“Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company,” she wrote, as Jemimah posted a collage including Dhoni and Kohli with the pose.

Jemimah has continued on his good run in The Hundred, as she scored a fiery 52 off just 31 balls in her first game of the ongoing edition against the Oval Invincibles. However, the Superchargers faced a 9-wicket defeat in the game.

In Superchargers' last game, Jemimah was dismissed on 2 but the side registered a narrow 5-run win against London Spirit.

