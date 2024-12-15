Jemimah, Smriti and Titas set up India’s easy win v Windies

New Delhi: A stroke-filled 73 off 35 by Jemimah Rodrigues set it up as India outclassed West Indies by 49 runs in the opening T20I at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday. India put on a dominant display with the bat after being put into bat with Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana (54) leading the way. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues during India’s first women’s T20I against West Indies at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday (PTI)

Their 81-run second-wicket partnership helped India post 195/4 -- their highest T20I total.

Seamer Titas Sadhu (3/37) then stood out as the Indian bowlers followed it up with regular breakthroughs to undermine the West Indies chase. Although she dismissed captain Hayley Matthews early, opener Qiana Joseph (49 – 33b, 5x4, 3x6) set a solid foundation before Sadhu foxed her with a slower delivery, which the batter chipped to mid-off.

Deandra Dottin (52 – 28b) brought the much-needed impetus to the innings and kept up with the asking rate. She hit four fours and three sixes. She was dropped twice, and didn’t cash in after the second let-off by Smriti Mandhana as Dottin holed out the next ball from Sadhu to Radha Yadav, who managed to hang on to the catch at long-on. It proved the final blow for the visitors’ victory hopes.

The visitors tightened their grip on the match and chipped away with regular wickets of the West Indies lower middle order.

Spinners Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav picked up two wickets apiece as West Indies finished with 146/7.

Earlier, Uma Chetry, opening alongside Mandhana, contributed with a quick cameo before being dismissed, while the former anchored the innings with a well-crafted fifty. Coming fresh from a century in the third ODI against Australia, Smriti Mandhana looked in sublime touch yet again during her 33-ball 54 (7x4, 2x6).

However, it was Rodrigues who stole the show with her fluent batting, striking at over 208, in a knock laced with nine fours and two sixes. Mandhana and Rodrigues stitched their 81-run partnership off just 44 balls before the former was dismissed by Karishma Ramharack, who was the pick among the Caribbean bowlers returning figures of 2/18.

Richa Ghosh provided a late boost to the run rate with a brisk cameo while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struggled to time the ball. India capitalised on the poor fielding and made hay as West Indies seemed to lack bite with the ball.

“It has been a lot of cricket lately and it is challenging to keep yourself mentally fresh. I spoke to Smriti recently and I am happy that I could execute the plans,” said Player-of-the- Match Rodrigues.

The match marked India’s first appearance on home soil since the T20 World Cup in October, and after they were clean swept by Australia in the away ODI series earlier this week.

Brief scores: India 195/4 (S Mandhana 54, J Rodrigues 73); WI 146/7 (Q Joseph 49, D Dottin 52, T Sadhu 3/37). India won by 49 runs.