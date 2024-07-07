Jersey vs Serbia Live Score: Match 1 of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024 to start at 02:00 PM

Explore
    Jersey vs Serbia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024. Match will start at 02:00 PM
    Jersey vs Serbia Live Score, Match 1 of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024
    Venue : Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

    Jersey squad -
    Charlie Brennan, Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Julius Sumerauer, Nick Greenwood, Asa Tribe, Jake Dunford, Charles Perchard, Daniel Birrell, Toby Britton
    Serbia squad -
    Alexander Dizija, Edward Van Reenen, Nemanja Zimonjic, Simo Ivetic, Wintley Burton, Luka Woods, Mark Pavlovic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Adrian Dunbar, Braithyn Pecic, Alister Gajic, Matija Sarenac, Peter Nedeljkovic, Slobodan Tosic    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jersey vs Serbia Match Details
