'Jis tarah aap saare chezein start kar dete hai': Babar shuts reporter's query on Shaheen, Haris' tweet on his captaincy

Babar Azam's captaincy was immensely criticised after Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 by England at home. Pakistan Cricket Board later sacked their chairman Ramiz Raja and removed the Muhammad Wasim-led selection panel before reports emerged that Babar could be removed from his role as well. His teammates Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf later tweeted in his support. On the eve of the start of the New Zealand series, Babar was asked about the two tweets and he shut the reporter with befitting reply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai (Babar Azam is our’s and Pakistan’s pride, power and identity. He is our captain and will remain so. Don’t even think otherwise)," Shaheen had tweeted after Pakistan's loss to England in the third Test.

ALSO READ: Watch: Babar Azam breaks silence on Ramiz Raja's sacking, Shahid Afridi's appointment as interim chief selector

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haris too took to Twitter to write, "You are and will remain our leader. #sochnabemanahai #Respect."

Before the start of the New Zealand series, a reporter asked Babar if he feels that players should be involved in such trends or post such tweets on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Babar replaied saying, “Everyone has their own mindset, jis tarah aap log bhi journalist hai, jis tarah saare chezein start kar dete hai and ek dusre ko back karte hai (Just like you journalists tend to start things and then back one another). We players also have the same unity and that is not just for me, that is for the entire team. When the team loses, such things tend to happen. But as a player and a captain, I tend to be in my zone. We lost the last series, but we will definitely make a comeback.”

Shaheen had later deleted the tweet on Babar after the announcement of Shahid Afridi as the new interim chief selector while Haris has kept his post on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON